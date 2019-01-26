NBA DFS: Ben Simmons and top picks for Jan. 26 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
There are just four games on the NBA DFS main slate on Saturday, Jan. 26, but with Celtics vs. Warriors and 76ers vs. Nuggets on the schedule, there are still plenty of big names to choose from. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are among the most expensive options, and NBA DFS players also have several pieces of NBA news to keep an eye on with Joel Embiid (rest) expected to be out and Nikola Jokic (suspension) also out tonight. Before locking in a roster for an NBA DFS contest such as the $333K NBA Vinsanity Shot on FanDuel or the $375K Big Jam on DraftKings, first check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player and his top picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate tonight's four-game slate.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.
McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.
For Saturday's slate, McClure is banking on Ben Simmons at $10,100 on FanDuel and $9,600 on DraftKings. With Embiid (rest) expected to take the night off, look for Simmons to help carry the offensive load on the road against Denver. He returned almost 6x value in his last outing, and one of the NBA's most versatile players has a great chance to produce big returns on Saturday as well.
Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Pacers forward Tyreke Evans ($5,100 on FanDuel, $5,200 on DraftKings), who should see his numbers skyrocket with Victor Oladipo out for the year. His price, however, remains relatively low, so take advantage of this value pick and load up on stars elsewhere on your rosters.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a price lower than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA scores, highlights for Friday
The NBA had a 10-game schedule on Friday evening
-
NBA trade deadline rumors roundup
With the trade deadline just two weeks away, the rumor mill is already heating up
-
NBA dunk contest, 3-point participants
The names of participants are already rolling in for All-Star Saturday Night
-
Dinwiddie to play with thumb injury?
Brooklyn's rising star is sidelined with torn ligaments in his thumb, but could try playing...
-
Report: Kawhi buys property near L.A.
Leonard will be a free agent next season, so every move he makes is being scrutinized
-
Report: Lakers have young core on block
L.A. presumably has its sights set firmly on Anthony Davis, but it has a backup plan in pl...