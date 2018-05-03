NBA DFS: Ben Simmons and top picks for May 3 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for the 2018 NBA Playoff games on Thursday, May 3, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Wednesday, McClure rostered Jazz shooting guard Alec Burks at just $3,500 on FanDuel. The result: Burks had 17 points, six assists and four rebounds -- returning 33.8 points on FanDuel, his highest total of 2018. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.



For Thursday's two-game slate of Cavaliers-Raptors and 76ers-Celtics, McClure is all over Celtics forward Marcus Morris as a value play at $4,500 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.



Morris has been a steady presence for the Celtics in the postseason, scoring at least 10 points in every game but one, and also averaging close to five rebounds.



His price, however, remains under $5,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel, so you can count on consistent performance at a price that will allow you to load your roster up with big stars.



One of those big names McClure likes on Thursday is 76ers guard Ben Simmons, who is $9,900 on FanDuel and $9,400 on DraftKings for his game against the Celtics.



Simmons is averaging 18.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists this postseason, and the 76ers put him on the floor almost the entire game on Monday.



Look for them to continue to lean on Simmons as they aim to even the series at 1-1 on Thursday night.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has an enticing matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on both sites. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Thursday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.