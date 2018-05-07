NBA DFS: Ben Simmons and top picks for May 7 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA playoff action Monday, May 7, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure built his FanDuel lineup around Kevin Durant, who was $10,400. The result: Durant exploded for 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists -- returning a postseason-high 60.3 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Monday's two-game slate of Celtics-76ers and Raptors-Cavaliers, McClure is all over Cavs guard George Hill at $4,300 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings.

Hill has seen consistent playing time in this series, getting on the floor exactly 35 minutes the last two games. He's also 9-for-15 from the field during that span, so he's making the most of his opportunities.

With the Cavs up 3-0 in this series, don't expect much to change. Hill has enticing upside on Monday at a price that will allow you to load your roster up with stars.

One of those stars that McClure likes for Monday is 76ers guard Ben Simmons, who is $9,800 on FanDuel and $8,600 on DraftKings.

The Celtics have done an effective job defending him in this series, but that has also sunk his price to a two-month low. Take advantage of the opportunity to roster one of the most versatile and explosive players in the league at a rare discount as he looks to help Philadelphia stave off elimination. His ceiling is sky-high.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

