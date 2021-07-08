In a span of a few hours, Giannis Antetokounmpo went from doubtful to questionable to in the starting lineup of Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals. It was the two-time MVP's first game action since hyperextending his knee last Tuesday and he returned 20 points, 17 rebounds and four assists. Those who took a chance and rostered Antetokounmpo in their NBA DFS lineups were certainly rewarded and he should be back to near full strength for Game 2.

While Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton (29 points) were top performers in Game 1, the other member of the Bucks' Big Three, Jrue Holiday, was not. The point guard had just 10 points on 28.6 percent shooting while being vastly outplayed by Chris Paul.

On Tuesday, Paul went off for 32 points on 63.2 percent shooting to go along with nine assists and four rebounds.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, July 8

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Phoenix's Paul. The 36-year-old has shown he can do more than just drop dimes as he's taken his scoring to another level recently. Paul has 73 points over his last two games, which is tied for his most over a two-game span in his entire career, regular season or playoffs.

Paul picking apart the Bucks is just par for the course based on what he did to Milwaukee in the regular season. He averaged 25 points and 10 assists across two regular-season contests versus Milwaukee, his highest-scoring average against any team. After struggling with a shoulder injury in the first round vs. the Lakers, Paul has been exceptional and has averaged 25.6 points and 9.4 assists over his last nine postseason games.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Paul with forward Mikal Bridges. The lanky wing had an efficient Game 1 with 14 points and zero turnovers. He's averaged 16.7 points in three games versus Milwaukee this year, which exceeds his regular-season average of 13.5 points per game.

Efficiency is Bridges' calling card as he's one of the best shooters in the NBA, while also being one of the least turnover-prone. He ranked sixth in true shooting percentage (66.8), thanks to a 42.5 percentage from deep, and also averaged fewer than one turnover per game.

With the Bucks' best two offensive players being forwards, Bridges will get lots of playing time due to his work on the defensive end of the court. That will allow him to put his efficiency on full display and he's a low-risk, high-reward option for Thursday's NBA DFS action.

