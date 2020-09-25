The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will go head-to-head in Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. There's big money on the line in NBA daily Fantasy tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings for Celtics vs. Heat. The Heat have a 3-1 advantage coming off Wednesday's 112-109 Game 4 victory, and aim to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Miami got a career-high 37 points off the bench in Game 4 from Tyler Herro that gave those who had him in their NBA DFS lineups over 50 points on DraftKings.

Is Herro a strong NBA DFS option Friday, or are Heat teammates like Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic better options? And what about Celtics players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown out of a Celtics vs. Heat NBA DFS player pool that is surprisingly deep for a single-game slate? Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Game 5 of Celtics vs. Heat, don't miss the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

The last time these teams met on Wednesday, McClure identified Heat forward Bam Adebayo as one of his top picks. The result: Adebayo filled the stat sheet with 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists -- putting up 45 points on DraftKings.

Now he's turned his attention to Friday's single-game Heat vs. Celtics DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 25

For Friday, McClure is high on Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. The three-year veteran from Duke has come alive this postseason, giving the Celtics 25.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per game. That is an across-the-line improvement from what was already a strong regular season of 23.4-7.0-3.0-0.9 in 66 games.

Tatum is averaging 26 points and 10.5 rebounds against the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. And he was his most effective in the Celtics' Game 2 victory, dropping 25 points, grabbing 14 rebounds and dealing eight assists in 41 minutes of a 117-106 victory. McClure knows Tatum is an integral facet of Boston's hopes of overcoming the 3-1 series deficit, and recommends him Friday in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Friday also includes rostering Heat forward Jimmy Butler. The 10-year veteran is in his first season with the Heat, and has his new team on the verge of another NBA Finals appearance. Butler went for 24 points, nine rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 victory over the Celtics.

Butler is providing 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 13 postseason games in 2020. That's a scoring uptick from his 19.9 points per game in 58 regular-season outings. Butler is also shooting a strong 44 percent from deep in the postseason, a mark the Heat and NBA DFS bettors hope continue in Friday's Game 5.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 25

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.