With Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler serving as the stars and several 3-point threats like Goran Dragic, Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder keeping defenses honest, the Miami Heat are on a roll. They're up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals on the Boston Celtics with Game 3 tipping Saturday evening at 8:30 p.m. ET. NBA DFS players will need to figure out where the best values from that lineup are.

At the same time, Boston is one of the league's more balanced teams with players like Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown all capable of producing big numbers. Who are the best NBA DFS picks for Celtics vs. Heat single-game contests on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel or DraftKings? Before locking any NBA DFS lineups, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, strategy and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Last time these teams met on Thursday, McClure identified Heat guard Goran Dragic as one of his top picks. The result: Dragic filled the stat sheet with 25 points, three rebounds and five assists -- putting up over 36 points on DraftKings.

Now he's turned his attention to Saturday's single-game Celtics vs. Heat DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 19

For Saturday, McClure is high on Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo. The third-year pro is solidifying himself as one of the most talented big men in the league as he's helped the Heat build a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. Through those two games he's combined for 39 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and three blocks.

He's produced well over 40 points and 5x value on DraftKings in both games as well. Boston hasn't been able to craft a defensive scheme to slow him down thus far, making Adebayo a great choice for Heat vs. Celtics NBA DFS lineups on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Saturday includes rostering includes rostering Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. He showed what kind of upside he has for daily Fantasy players in Game 1 of this series. He stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a pair of blocks in that game.

And while those numbers took a step back in Game 2, McClure is projecting Tatum to return closer to that Game 1 form, which produced almost 70 points and 7x value on DraftKings. A loss on Saturday would be devastating for Boston's chances to advance to the finals. Look for Tatum to see 40-plus minutes and be extremely involved on both ends of the floor as the Celtics look to get back in this series.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 19

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.