The Boston Celtics staved off elimination Friday, downing the Miami Heat 121-108 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston will now try to force a Game 7 on Sunday when the two teams meet at 7:30 p.m. ET. The fifth-seeded Heat remain one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance in six years, but they squandered a seven-point halftime lead to the Celtics on Friday. Boston got stellar NBA DFS efforts from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to overcome a 23-point effort from Miami's Goran Dragic in Game 5.

Tatum, Brown and Dragic are sure to be popular picks from the NBA DFS player pool on Sunday, but are they the best NBA DFS picks? Or are players like Miami's Jimmy Butler or Boston's Kemba Walker better choices for NBA DFS lineups? Before making any Heat vs. Celtics NBA DFS picks, don't miss the NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

The last time these teams met on Friday, McClure identified Celtics guard Kemba Walker as one of his top picks. The result: Walker filled the stat sheet with 15 points, two rebounds and seven assists -- putting up 31 points on DraftKings.

Now he's turned his attention to Sunday's single-game Heat vs. Celtics DFS slate. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 27

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is high on Celtics forward Jayson Tatum. The third-year pro from Duke went off for 31 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and a steal in 43 minutes on Friday. That Game 5 performance helped push Boston to a 121-108 victory to stay alive in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum's Game 5 output was even more impressive considering he basically did it in all in the second half, scoring 21 of his points in the final 24 minutes and going 4-for-6 from the field in the third quarter alone. Tatum is averaging 27 points and 10.4 rebounds in the Eastern Conference Finals, an uptick from his 23.4-point, 7.0-rebound effort during the regular season. For the Celtics to force a Game 7, Tatum will need another strong game -- and NBA DFS owners can reap the rewards by rostering him Sunday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Sunday includes stacking Tatum with Celtics center Daniel Theis. The four-year veteran dropped a double-double against the Heat on Friday, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to go along with three blocks and an assist. It was Theis' second double-double of the 2020 NBA Playoffs to go along with the seven he posted in the regular season.

Theis is giving Boston 9.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in 16 postseason games so far, and for Boston to force a Game 7, the Celtics will need their big man to come through strong again. McClure knows this, and sees Theis returning value in all NBA DFS formats on Sunday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 27

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.