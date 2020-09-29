The 2020 NBA Finals begin on Wednesday and the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will go head-to-head in Orlando at the NBA bubble. It's been a postseason unlike any other with no home-court advantage. That's also made setting NBA DFS lineups during the 2020 NBA Playoffs a serious challenge. Rookie Tyler Herro emerged seemingly out of nowhere as a massive star during the Eastern Conference Finals and that will make him a popular choice in the NBA DFS player pool during the finals.

But can Herro continue to provide scoring energy off the bench for Miami? And which role players for Los Angeles can help you afford stars like LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo?

In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, McClure identified Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as one of his top picks. The result: Tatum filled the stat sheet with 24 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds -- putting up over 57 points on DraftKings.

For Wednesday, McClure is high on Lakers forward LeBron James. The superstar has averaged 26.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game so far during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, and he's averaged 28.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game during his extensive NBA Finals career.

Wednesday will be James' 50th NBA Finals game and the three-time NBA champion had 30-point triple-doubles in two of the final three games of the Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets. James is a must-start during this single-game format and he's the highest-upside player available in the 2020 NBA Finals DFS player pool.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday also includes rostering Heat guard Goran Dragic. The veteran point guard has taken on a scoring role for Miami during this postseason and he's averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor these playoffs.

Dragic had four 20-point games during the Eastern Conference Finals and he had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds over 34 minutes in his one matchup with the Lakers during the 2019-20 NBA season. With Butler, Herro and Duncan Robinson forced to deal with the length of James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Heat may be looking to Dragic to pick up an even larger scorer load this series.

