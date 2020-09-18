The Los Angeles Lakers have proven themselves the class of the Western Conference playoffs so far in 2020, motoring through the Trail Blazers and Rockets to make the West Finals for the first time in 10 seasons. But the red-hot Denver Nuggets loom starting with Friday's Game 1 at 9 p.m. ET, a team that has twice rallied from 3-1 down in these playoffs. There are plenty of intriguing NBA DFS options available on both rosters Friday, so how do you choose?

On Thursday, McClure identified Heat guard Goran Dragic as one of his top picks. The result: Dragic filled the stat sheet with 25 points, three rebounds and five assists -- putting up over 36 points on DraftKings.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 18

For Friday, McClure is high on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Although James has been playing through a nagging groin injury, it shouldn't set him back in Game 1 Friday. The sore muscle has had him on the injury report throughout the postseason, but he isn't missed any playoff time from it.

James is averaging 26.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks in 34.3 minutes during the playoffs. And he was even better against the Nuggets during the regular season, scoring 28.7 points, grabbing 6.3 rebounds and dishing 11.7 assists per outing. James won't be cheap Friday, but McClure believes he is worth every penny in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Friday includes stacking James with forward Anthony Davis. The veteran is giving the Lakers 27.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 10 postseason games during these playoffs. That's after a regular season that produced 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per outing.

Davis has recorded double-doubles in each of his last five postseason appearances, which makes him a reliable NBA DFS option across all formats. The big man has also scored at least 25 points in eight of 10 playoff games this season. McClure loves Davis' consistency, and likes him in all NBA DFS formats for Game 1.

