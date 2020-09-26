The Denver Nuggets have already overcome two 3-1 series deficits in the 2020 NBA Playoffs and now they're facing a third as they enter Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET. Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic have traded blows all series and those four are all popular options in the NBA DFS player pool for Saturday. However, role players like Rajon Rondo, Jerami Grant and Monte Morris have also been critical, and affording top talent means you'll have to identify low-cost players with upside.

Murray has averaged 32.7 points per game when the Nuggets face elimination so far this postseason and he'll be highly rostered in NBA DFS lineups on Saturday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

The last time these teams met on Thursday, McClure identified Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as one of his top picks. The result: Murray filled the stat sheet with 32 points, eight assists and three rebounds -- putting up nearly 50 points on DraftKings.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 26

For Saturday, McClure is high on Murray again. Murray turned in six games of 20 points or less and topped 27 points in five of the first 11 games of Denver's 2020 NBA Playoffs run, but he's found a more consistent thread since late in the Clippers series and is working on a streak of six consecutive 20-point games entering Saturday.

Murray is shooting 59.5 percent from the floor in his last two games and averaging 30 points per game during that span. During elimination games in this postseason, he's averaged 32.7 points per game and he's a high-upside play for NBA DFS lineups on Saturday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Saturday also includes stacking Murray with Jokic. The 24-year-old averaged 19.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game during the regular season, but he's found another gear during the postseason once again in 2020.

Jokic averaged 25.1 points, 13.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game during last year's playoffs and now he's averaging 24.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 43.6 percent from the 3-point line. Jokic has averaged 25.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists during elimination games so far during this postseason.

