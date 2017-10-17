NBA DFS: Best Opening Night DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA opening night Tuesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say.



McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings. He has exhaustively studied matchups, injuries and projected lineups for opening night and has locked in his optimal DFS lineup. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player McClure absolutely loves: Celtics forward Jaylen Brown. The second-year player is set for a breakout campaign this season after a strong finish in 2016-17. The Celtics added plenty of firepower this offseason, so playing time will be competitive, but the extremely low price tag makes him too enticing to pass up. McClure is projecting him to have a solid spot in the rotation that will put him on the floor for 20-plus minutes.



Brown is a complete steal at $3,700 on DraftKings, leaving you plenty of salary cap room to roster a huge name like Rockets guard James Harden.



The Warriors are the team celebrating a title, but it's Harden, who now has more help with the additions of Chris Paul and P.J. Tucker, who has something to prove. The Rockets are looking to show they can be legitimate contenders this season, and that starts Tuesday night against the Warriors.



McClure knows Golden State played poorly in last season's opener, and Harden, the NBA's fourth-leading scorer last season, could be in for a big night to open up this season. He doesn't think the new additions for Houston will take much away from his ability to put up huge numbers, and the SportsLine Projection Model agrees, projecting 26.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists for Harden in what should be a high-scoring contest.



McClure is also targeting an undervalued point guard who is an elite play because of how he'll be utilized. Value picks like these could be the difference between winning your tournaments and going home empty-handed.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for opening day and what point guard is an absolute steal? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA opening night optimal tournament lineup from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings, and find out.