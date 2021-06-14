The Hawks saw their 13-game home winning streak come to an end in Game 3 despite Trae Young's 28 points and eight assists. The point guard has scored at least 21 points in all eight of his postseason games, adding great value NBA DFS lineups. However, Young has taken a backseat to MVP runner-up Joel Embiid in this series as the 76ers center is averaging 35.3 points despite playing on a partially torn meniscus. With the consistency that both players provide, either Young or Embiid would be intriguing NBA DFS picks for Monday's 2021 NBA Playoffs slate.

And on Sunday, McClure included Suns guard Chris Paul as one of his top picks. The result: Paul went off for 37 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals to return over 54 points on DraftKings and over 55 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, June 14

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic at $6,400 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel. Bogdanovic is coming off a 19-point, four-rebound game on Friday and is averaging 18.0 points and 5.0 rebounds this series.

After coming off the bench to begin the season, Bogdanovic is now firmly entrenched as a starter thanks to injuries to De'Andre Hunter (knee) and Cam Reddish (Achilles). Both Hunter and Reddish will be out on Monday and Bogdanovic has averaged 20.0 points as a starter compared to 10.6 points as a reserve. The 28-year-old will also benefit from no longer being guarded by former All-Defensive selection Danny Green (calf) who is out for the remainder of the series.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Monday also includes rostering Clippers forward Marcus Morris ($4,300 on DraftKings, $5,100 on FanDuel), who's had either double-digit points or rebounds in four out of his last eight games. The Clippers are relying on the veteran more this postseason than in the regular season as he's averaging 32.6 minutes in the playoffs, an increase of over six minutes per game from his regular-season average.

Morris had the best shooting season of his 10-year career as he knocked down 47.3 percent of his 3-point attempts. That ranked second in the league as he's getting frequent open looks thanks to the penetration of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Against the Jazz, coach Tyronn Lue has gone small by playing Morris at center and he responded with his first 10-rebound game of the season on Thursday. Morris' ability to stretch the floor keeps Rudy Gobert out of the paint, so look for this strategy to continue which makes Morris an under-the-radar NBA DFS pick.

