NBA DFS: Bradley Beal and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 30, 2020

Twelve teams take the floor Thursday across the NBA, stocking the NBA DFS player pool with top-shelf talent. Atlanta guard Trae Young is coming off his fourth double-double in a row and 17th of the season, but has a tough matchup against a healthy Joel Embiid and the visiting 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Toronto forward Pascal Siakam has scored more than 20 points in three straight games, but he and the Raptors have a tough NBA DFS matchup against the host Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET.

Do you roster Young or Siakam even knowing their NBA DFS matchup disadvantages, or do you go more conservative on players like Boston's Kemba Walker or Charlotte's Devonte' Graham on Thursday? No matter who you choose, don't make tough NBA DFS lineup decisions on your own. Before locking in NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Thursday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Thursday NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, McClure is high on Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal ($9,000 on FanDuel, $9,400 on DraftKings). Although the Wizards have been blown out of two straight games and have dropped three of their last four, Beal isn't the reason. Beal went for 47 points (13-31 FG, 4-9 threes, 17-18 FT), six assists, a steal and a block in Tuesday's 20-point loss to the Bucks.

In this most recent four-game stretch, Beal is averaging 40.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 triples, while converting at a 56.6 percent pace from the floor. Beal gets another chance to shine Wednesday when the Wizards take on the Hornets, a team that ranks 19th in the NBA at defending his position.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Thursday also includes stacking Beal with forward Troy Brown Jr. ($5,100 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). Brown recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 threes, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists Tuesday against Milwaukee. It was his second straight double-digit scoring performance, as Brown dropped 19 points Sunday on the Hawks.

With Rui Hachimura still recovering from a groin injury that has kept him out since mid-December, Brown has averaged 28.2 minutes over his last 10 games -- scoring 12.5 points, grabbing 6.2 rebounds and dishing 2.4 assists in that span. Brown should see great time again Thursday against the Hornets, who are 24th in the NBA defending his position.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.