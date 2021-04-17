Since being acquired in a deadline deal, Nikola Vucevic has played well for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 22.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 49.8 percent from the floor and and 45.3 percent from the 3-point line. However, the Bulls have gone just 3-9 in the 12 games since the trade as they continue to try to find a defensive identity. Luckily, NBA daily Fantasy owners don't have to pay any attention to the won-loss record and Vucevic's could be an even more enticing option in the NBA DFS player pool with Zach LaVine out.

LaVine has entered into health and safety protocols and will miss Saturday's game against the Cavaliers, meaning more opportunities for Vucevic with the offense flowing through him. It also creates value for Coby White, who had 27 points, seven assists and five rebounds in LaVine's absence on Friday. But does that mean you should have Vucevic and White in your NBA DFS lineups again, or are there better matchups out there? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Saturday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings.

On Thursday, Curry went off for 33 points, five assists, four rebounds and two blocks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 17

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA Daily Fantasy lineups is Wizards guard Bradley Beal at $8,700 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Beal has poured in 31.0 points per game so far this season to lead the NBA in scoring.

With Russell Westbrook handling so many responsibilities in the backcourt, Beal has been able to focus on scoring and it's paid off for daily Fantasy players. Beal has 27 games where he's scored at least 30 points this season and has five games where he's crossed the 40-point threshold. He'll match up against a Pistons squad that ranks 17th in defensive rating so far this season.

Part of his NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics center Tristan Thompson ($4,500 on DraftKings, $4,300 on FanDuel). Thompson has given the Celtics reliability in the frontcourt as he's averaged 8.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game over 22.6 minutes per game.

Thompson started for the first time since March 14 on Thursday and had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and a block in just under 25 minutes. With Robert Williams (knee) listed as questionable for Saturday, Thompson has a chance to be in the starting lineup again and he's a solid value at his daily Fantasy pricing.

