The NBA endured the most difficult year in its history in 2020, and is eager to turn the page to 2021 with a 10-game NBA DFS slate on New Year's Day that spotlights some of the game's best players and popular NBA DFS picks. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending world champion Los Angeles Lakers travel to take on DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET. Elsewhere across the league, Damian Lillard leads the Portland Trail Blazers against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET.

With 20 teams competing on Friday, the NBA DFS player pool is stocked full of potentially game-changing talent. Do you go with James, Davis, DeRozan, Lillard or Curry on Friday, or do you craft your NBA DFS strategy around players that face even more advantageous matchups? Before finalizing any NBA DFS lineups for Friday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday, Jan. 1 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, Jan. 1

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Friday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Wizards guard Bradley Beal at $9,400 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. Beal is posting 31.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game so far this season. That includes scoring 28 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing three assists in Thursday's loss to the Bulls.

What's impressive about Beal's NBA DFS output so far is that he is scoring at a high rate despite shooting 39.7 percent from the field in the last three games. But Beal is cashing in at the free-throw line, shooting 88.5 percent from the stripe -- well over his 80.8 career percentage. Beal and the Wizards get the Timberwolves on Friday, a team he torched for 37 points and 5.5 assists per game last season. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Minnesota on New Year's Day.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pistons forward Josh Jackson at $5,200 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel. The former Kansas product is dropping 17.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season. That includes a 17-point, six-rebound, three-assist performance against Golden State on Tuesday.

Jackson's impressive effort against the Warriors came one night after he scored 27-points against the Hawks. And with Blake Griffin still in concussion protocol, Detroit will continue to lean on Jackson to score in bunches on Friday against the Celtics. With over 31 daily Fantasy basketball points per game on DraftKings this season, Jackson is all over McClure's NBA DFS radar on Friday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Jan. 1

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 1? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.