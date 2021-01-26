There are only three games on the NBA schedule for Tuesday night as the Clippers take on the Hawks, the Wizards battle the Rockets and the Knicks play the Jazz. Despite the limited schedule, there are a lot of intriguing options in the NBA DFS player pool and with big money on the line in NBA daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, every decision is critical. Victor Oladipo is finding his footing as the new face of the Rockets and is averaging 22.3 points per game since the trade.

However, Oladipo is shooting just 39.3 percent from the floor and managed just 13 points on 16 shots to produce less than 25 points on both sites the last time we saw him on Friday. So should you have Oladipo in your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday in a game where the total at William Hill is listed at 232, a full 10.5 points higher than any other total on the board? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins at $6,000 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. The four-time NBA All-Star was seeing limited minutes off the bench to begin the season but since stepping into the starting lineup two games ago he's been extremely assertive and produced some monster stat lines.

Cousins shot an abysmal 2-for-16 from the floor against the Pistons on Friday but still produced an 8x return on DraftKings thanks to 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots. Then he found his stroke on Saturday against the Mavericks, scoring 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting while pulling down 17 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

That was good for over 50 points on both sites and an 11x return, and you'll want him in your NBA DFS lineups again as he likely starts on Tuesday again in place of Christian Wood (ankle), who is doubtful.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal at $9,900 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. The NBA's leading scorer (34.5 ppg) has scored at least 27 points in every game that he has played so far this season and he's actually stepped his scoring up a notch of late.

Beal has had at least 30 points in four consecutive games and is averaging 41.3 points per contest during that span thanks to a 60-point outburst on Jan. 6 against the 76ers. The Rockets rank 29th in the NBA in daily Fantasy points allowed to shooting guards, making Beal a must-start for Tuesday's action as Washington is missing several players due to COVID-19 protocols.

