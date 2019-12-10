NBA DFS: Bradley Beal and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Tuesday, Dec. 10

With hundreds of thousands on the line in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday night, NFL DFS players will be looking hard at the matchups. The Washington Wizards will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET and the over-under is the highest of the night at 230. That's going to make Bradley Beal, Terry Rozier, Devonte' Graham, Rui Hachimura and P.J. Washington popular options and NBA DFS stacks for NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday. However, there are also big names and value to be found in the rest of the NBA DFS player pool. So before you make your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from daily Fantasy millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA DFS slate. You can head to SportsLine to see his optimal lineups.

For Tuesday, we can tell you McClure likes Beal at $9,700 on FanDuel and $15,900 on DraftKings. Beal is averaging 28 points, 7.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game this season with John Wall out with an Achilles' injury. The ball is running through Beal, as evidenced by his career-high 31.0 percent usage rate and while that workload is impacting his defense to an extent, that's not a huge issue for NBA DFS players with his scoring and assist numbers up. Beal has four 40-point games this season and four 10-assist games so far in the season and he's a great value on Tuesday against a Hornets defense that gives ranks 20th in DraftKings points allowed to opposing shooting guards.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Tuesday also includes rostering Heat small forward Jimmy Butler ($9,600 on FanDuel, $9,100 on DraftKings). In his first season in Miami, Butler is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game and he's still one of the NBA's best defenders, averaging 2.2 steals per game.

Butler has scored at least 20 points in each of his last five games and has posted two triple-doubles during that span. He's also provided occasional value as a shot-blocker with multiple blocks in four games this year. Butler is one of the more capable box-score stuffers available on Tuesday night and he's got a great matchup against the Hawks, who rank 22nd in DraftKings points allowed to opposing shooting guards/small forwards.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.