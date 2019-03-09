NBA DFS: Bradley Beal and top picks for March 9 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players have five games to evaluate on the Saturday, March 9 main slate, beginning with a 7 p.m. ET tipoff featuring Nets vs. Hawks. Wizards vs. Timberwolves (8 p.m. ET), Celtics vs. Lakers (8:30 p.m. ET), Hornets vs. Bucks (9 p.m. ET) and Suns vs. Blazers (10 p.m. ET) are also on the 3-9-18 NBA evening schedule. That means some of the league's biggest names such as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns and Damian Lillard are scheduled to take the floor. And building the perfect NBA DFS roster means you'll have to combine big names with lesser-owned value picks. Before locking in any rosters of your own, first check in with Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million and his top NBA DFS picks and advice can help you navigate Saturday's slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Saturday slate, McClure is all over Wizards guard Bradley Beal at $10,600 on FanDuel and $9,700 on DraftKings. Beal enters play on Saturday averaging 25.6 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game, and he'll have a great chance to top all those numbers in a matchup against the Timberwolves, a team giving up over 113 points per game. Beal scored 22 against Minnesota earlier this month, but that was on a poor shooting night. If he can knock down a few more of his looks, he'll have a great chance to return value on Saturday.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Hawks forward John Collins ($7,900 on FanDuel, $7,200 on DraftKings), who gets an extremely strong matchup against the Nets in a game that has an over-under of 137 total points. Collins has returned at least 30 points on FanDuel in three straight outings and is averaging 26 points and nine rebounds in his last two games. Lock him in as a top NBA DFS value pick on Saturday at under $8,000 on both sites.

McClure is also targeting a sleeper capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.