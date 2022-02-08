Norman Powell wasted little time in making an impact with his new team as the guard dropped 28 points in his Los Angeles Clippers debut. Powell, a Southern California native, was traded from Portland, who appears to be one of the biggest sellers approaching the trade deadline as the Blazers also just sent CJ McCollum out of town. While McCollum isn't expected to suit up for his new team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on Tuesday, Powell will play for LA versus the Grizzlies. With the Clippers missing their two best players, Powell will have lots of scoring opportunities and could reward daily Fantasy basketball owners who roster him into their NBA DFS lineups.

The former Blazers guard scored 25 and 28 points in his two previous games vs. Memphis this year, although both came with Ja Morant sidelined.

On Monday, McClure included Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Mitchell posted 32 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals, returning 58.75 points on DraftKings and 60.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 8

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, who is listed at $9,200 on DraftKings and $7,800 on FanDuel. After missing five games in late January due to a sprained ankle, Ingram has been at his best and is filling up the stat sheet. In the three games since his return, he's averaged 27.3 points, 9.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

One of those games came against the Rockets who is also New Orleans' opponent tonight. In the first game of their home-and-home, Ingram had 33 points and 12 assists, which was arguably his second-best game of the season. Ingram's best game of the year also happened to come against Houston in a December loss. In that game, the lanky forward dropped a season-high 40 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists, so you can see why McClure is high on him.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers guard Dennis Smith Jr. ($3,100 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). Smith is in line for more playing time on Tuesday with Damian Lillard (core) still out and the Blazers trading away McCollum. Additionally, Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) and Keon Johnson (ankle) are unavailable so Smith is one of just three Blazers guards on the active roster.

A former lottery pick, Smith has proven that he can return solid NBA DFS value when given the playing time to do so. In the four games in which he's logged at least 30 minutes, Smith has averaged 15.8 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals. He gets to face a reeling Magic team on Tuesday that has allowed 123.8 PPG over their last four games, so Smith presents underrated value for NBA DFS lineups.

