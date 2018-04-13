NBA DFS: C.J. McCollum and top picks for April 14 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Saturday, April 14, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and he rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.
He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On the final day of the regular season, McClure rostered Celtics guard Shane Larkin at just $3,600 on FanDuel. The result: He put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists -- returning a season-high 34.5 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Saturday's slate, McClure is all over Warriors small forward Andre Iguodala as a value pick at just $4,000 on FanDuel.
Stephen Curry (ankle) is out for the first round, meaning the Warriors will look to Iguodala to log extra minutes on the wing against the San Antonio Spurs.
His veteran presence and defense could earn him up to 30 minutes, giving him a ton of opportunity to pay off a tiny price.
McClure is also loving Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum at $7,000 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.
Statistically speaking, the Pelicans are the worst defensive team that made the playoffs, giving McCollum sky-high upside on Saturday.
He averaged 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists during the regular season and should be able to top those numbers on Saturday. He has similar potential as teammate Damian Lillard, but comes at a price that is significantly less, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of producing insane numbers who gets a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to score 60, even 70 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for the first day of the NBA playoffs from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
-
NBA coaching carousel: Hornacek out
Keep checking back for the latest firings, hires and rumors around the NBA coaching carous...
-
Report: Meeks suspended 25 games
The Wizards are set to take on the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday
-
NBA Playoffs: Ranking first-round series
The playoffs get underway on Saturday, April 14
-
How Jazz recovered from losing Hayward
It started in earnest with GM Dennis Lindsey and coach Quin Snyder on an airplane
-
Report: Curry targeting second round
Curry has not played since suffering a sprained MCL on March 23
-
NBA playoffs: First-round predictions
Our NBA experts predict the first round of the playoffs