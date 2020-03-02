NBA DFS: Carmelo Anthony and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 2, 2020

Monday's NBA DFS player pool is stocked with superstar talent at the top of the pricing spectrum. Rockets guard James Harden and his NBA-leading 34.9-point scoring average take on a Knicks team that is a lowly 9-20 at home, but beat the Bulls by 10 on Saturday. Potential NBA DFS picks could include Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, who is probable (thumb) against a Bulls team he torched for 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists earlier this season.

Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and T.J. Warren will be among the intriguing NBA DFS stacks when the Indiana Pacers take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET. Before entering an NBA DFS tournament like FanDuel's $400K Monday NBA Shot Machine and the $450K Big Jam on DraftKings, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Monday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Monday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday

For Monday, McClure is high on Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony ($5,600 on FanDuel, $5,600 on DraftKings). Anthony went for 12 points, six rebounds and two assists Saturday against the Hawks. With Damian Lillard (groin) still on the shelf, Anthony has free reign to score in Portland's offense.

Anthony's return to the NBA has been a solid one, as he is scoring 15.4 points, grabbing 6.4 rebounds and dishing 1.5 assists per game. And Anthony has been one of the most stellar NBA DFS picks recently, exploding for 32 points against the Pistons on Feb. 23 and 20 against the Pelicans on Feb. 21. Portland is also ninth in the NBA in scoring at 113 points per game, meaning Anthony has plenty of room to go big Monday against the Magic.

McClure's Monday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering San Antonio Spurs small forward DeMar DeRozan ($7,500 on FanDuel, $7,300 on DraftKings). DeRozan went for 16 points, three rebounds and nine assists on Saturday against the Magic. That performance backed up a 27-8-9 line by DeRozan on Wednesday against the Mavericks.

DeRozan's best numbers come after one day off, as he is scoring 23.2 points, grabbing 5.5 rebounds and dishing 5.1 assists in that situation this season. With LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) doubtful again on Monday, DeRozan is a complete steal at his price point.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.