The Boston Celtics rode balanced scoring to take Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals, with Game 2 scheduled for Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Six Celtics reached double-figures, led by 22 from Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum is usually the first Celtic you gravitate towards in the NBA DFS player pool when filling out NBA DFS lineups, but he had just 16 points in Game 1. Subpar performances have become a trend for Tatum in the NBA Finals as he's averaging just 20.7 points across eight NBA Finals appearances, and that's something to keep in mind when crafting a daily Fantasy basketball strategy for Game 2 of Celtics vs. Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving (12 points) is another regular in NBA DFS lineups who had a poor Game 1, but his NBA Finals resume isn't as checkered as Tatum's.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

Kaylor's approach allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

In Game 1, Kaylor highlighted Mavericks point guard Doncic as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Doncic had 30 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist, returning 49.5 points on DraftKings and 45.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, June 9

For Game 2 on Sunday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis. After missing 37 days due to a calf injury, Porzingis showed no ill effects from either the injury or the lengthy layoff. He was dominant on both ends of the court with 20 points, six rebounds, and three blocks in just 21 minutes of action. Porzingis came off the bench for only the second time in his career, and he became the first player since Celtics great Kevin McHale in 1984 to have 20 points and three blocks as a reserve in a Finals Game.

Whether he starts or not on Sunday, given his Game 1 performance, Porzingis should see much more court time going forward. Game 1 was not only his first NBA Finals game, but it was Porzingis' first-ever postseason game after the first round, so any belief that nerves could affect him were quickly eliminated. The Latvian has feasted on Dallas since being traded from the team in Feb. 2022, as he's scored at least 20 points in all three meetings, including a 24-point, six-rebound outing versus Dallas in his lone regular-season matchup against it this year.

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic. In his NBA Finals debut, Doncic didn't disappoint with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and a pair of steals. He became just the ninth player in NBA history with at least 30 rebounds and 10 boards in his NBA Finals debut and the first since Tim Duncan in 1999. While he had just one assist, that was due more to Dallas' shooting struggles. The Mavs shot 39.6% from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.

The Mavericks ranked in the top 10 in both offensive efficiency and points per game in the regular season, so back-to-back offensive struggles are unlikely. What is likely is another standout performance for Doncic, who has a habit of doing so after a Mavs postseason loss. Following their five playoff defeats this year, the five-time All-Star is averaging 32.6 points on 53% shooting. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, June 9

