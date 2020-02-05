NBA DFS: Chris Paul and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 5, 2020

Several superstars are a part of Wednesday's massive NBA DFS player pool. Hawks guard Trae Young, who's averaging 29.2 points and 9.0 assists per game this season, is expected back in Atlanta's lineup after tweaking his ankle over the weekend when the Hawks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET. Also, Pistons center Andre Drummond, who's averaging an NBA-best 15.8 rebounds per game, gets set to take on the Phoenix Suns, who are giving up 113.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be among the more intriguing player stacks Wednesday when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Miami Heat at 10 p.m. ET. Before you enter an NBA DFS tournament like FanDuel's $400K Wednesday NBA Shot Machine and the $400K NBA Wednesday Shootaround on DraftKings, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his NBA DFS optimal lineups and player pool can help you nail your selections on Wednesday.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Now, here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Dallas Mavericks power forward Kristaps Porzingis ($8,700 on FanDuel, $8,300 on DraftKings). Porzingis went off for a season-high 38 points (10-20 FG, 6-13 threes, 12-12 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal Monday against Indiana. Porzingis has now recorded a double-double in three of his last four outings.

And with superstar Luka Doncic (ankle) sidelined again for tonight's matchup against the Grizzlies, Porzingis is a likely to continue his spike in usage rate and overall production. Porzingis will look to take advantage of a Memphis team that is allowing its opponents to score 115 points per game this season, which ranks 26th in the NBA. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Wednesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Wednesday also includes rostering Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul ($7,400 on FanDuel, $7,500 on DraftKings). Paul went for 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 threes, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals Friday against the Suns. Paul is turning in a renaissance season for the Thunder, earning an All-Star selection with his 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

And with Oklahoma City making a serious run at the playoffs, it appears Paul will remain with the Thunder through the rest of the season. Paul and the Thunder get the Cavaliers on Wednesday, a team that's giving up 115 points per game this season, which ranks 24th in the NBA. Plus, Paul has recorded a double-double in two of his last three outings. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Cleveland on Wednesday night.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.