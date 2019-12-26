NBA DFS: Chris Paul and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Dec. 26, 2019

In between returning Christmas gifts, NBA DFS players will be studying the 12-team player pool Thursday looking for maximum value for their investment. One major star who could be an unknown up until game time is Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic. The NBA's third-leading scorer at 29.3 points per game, Doncic has missed four games with a sprained ankle -- but went through a full practice Tuesday and could return to action Thursday against the Spurs at 8 p.m. ET.

Another star under consideration for NBA DFS lineups is Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who is producing 26.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Lillard hopes to avenge his 0-for-10 3-point shooting drought Monday when his Blazers take on the Jazz on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET. Before making any daily Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Luka Doncic ($10,500 on FanDuel, $11,800 on DraftKings)



Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,300 on FanDuel, $10,500 on DraftKings)



Bradley Beal ($9,600 on FanDuel, $9,900 on DraftKings)



Andre Drummond ($9,500 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings)



Damian Lillard ($9,100 on FanDuel, $8,500 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday

For Thursday, McClure is high on Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul ($7,000 on FanDuel, $7,200 on DraftKings). Paul has been solid all season for the Thunder, averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 29 games. Paul's points-per-game average is up from his final season in Houston last year, as is his 3-point accuracy (38.0 percent).

CP3 played well against the Grizzlies earlier this season, scoring 18 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing five assists. Memphis presents another favorable matchup Thursday, as the Grizzlies rank in the bottom half of the NBA against his position. At his manageable price point, McClure believes CP3 should be an anchor point for your Thursday NBA DFS team.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Thursday includes rostering Washington Wizards point guard Ish Smith ($5,000 on FanDuel, $6,100 on DraftKings). Smith will start for the second straight game Thursday as Isaiah Thomas is serving a two-game suspension after entering the stands Saturday against the 76ers. Smith took full advantage of the first opportunity Monday -- scoring 17 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing four assists in 25 minutes of a win against the Knicks.

Smith has scored 16 points in two games this season against the Pistons, but should improve on that total Thursday in his increased role. At 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, Smith's price point makes him a steal Thursday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday

