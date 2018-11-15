NBA DFS: Chris Paul and top picks for Nov. 15 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Three games are on the NBA DFS main slate Thursday, November 15 that begins at 8 p.m. ET, and with an eye-popping Warriors vs. Rockets matchup that features Kevin Durant, James Harden, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and some of the other top scorers in the league as part of the schedule, this evening figures to be popular for daily Fantasy sports players. With millions on the line in NBA DFS contests such as the $400K Shot Machine and the $425K Big Jam, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career, and his top picks and optimal lineups can help give you a huge edge on Thursday evening.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. And on Wednesday, McClure was all over Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague at just $6,700 on FanDuel. The result? Teague went off for 14 points and 14 assists -- returning over 40 points on FanDuel and 6x value, his second-best DFS performance of the season.

For Thursday's main slate, McClure is banking on Rockets guard Chris Paul at $9,000 on FanDuel and $8,000 on DraftKings. It's been a slower-than-expected start for Paul and the Rockets this season, but both are showing signs of heating up as Paul enters this matchup with the Warriors with back-to-back 20-point performances. He's also a reliable supplier of assists, rebounds and steals, meaning there are plenty of ways he can return value on Thursday evening in what should be a high-scoring battle with Golden State.

Another NBA DFS pick he loves: Nuggets forward Juan Hernangomez at $4,100 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings. He's returned at least 4x value on DraftKings in six of his last seven games, including a 23-point breakout performance against Cleveland earlier this month that returned over 11x value. He faces an Atlanta squad ranked dead last in the NBA in scoring defense, so be sure to lock him in as a top NBA DFS value pick for Thursday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.