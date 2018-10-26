NBA DFS: Chris Paul and top picks for Oct. 26 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players have plenty of options on Friday, October 26, with seven games on the main slate beginning at 7 p.m. ET as the 2018-19 NBA season rolls on. With big names such as Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant among the highest-priced options, DraftKings is hosting an NBA $425K Zone, while FanDuel has a $400K Friday Clutch Shot, both of which award $100K to the top finisher. Before entering these NBA DFS contests or any other tournaments or cash games on Friday, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is a DFS professional and a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure got off to a blistering start to the season, cashing five straight nights on DraftKings. And on Thursday, McClure rostered LeBron James, who went off for his best performance in Los Angeles thus far, recording a triple-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists -- returning 64.7 points on FanDuel and over 5x value for owners.

For Friday's main slate, McClure is high on Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne at $5,800 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. Payne has been a steal in DFS recently, returning almost 10x value on FanDuel in his last outing after scoring a career-high 21 points against the Hornets. His price, however, remains low as he gets another shot at the Hornets this evening, so lock him in as a top NBA DFS value pick.

Another pick McClure loves for Friday: Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul ($9,700 on FanDuel, $9,200 on DraftKings), who returns from a two-game suspension and has a nice matchup against the Clippers. James Harden (hamstring) has been ruled out for this matchup, so expect Paul, who has two double-doubles in three games this season, to carry the offensive load for Houston.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.