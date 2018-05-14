NBA DFS: Chris Paul and top Warriors-Rockets picks for May 14 FanDuel and DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Monday, May 14, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Sunday, McClure rostered Celtics guard Jaylen Brown at just $5,700 on DraftKings. The result: Brown exploded for 23 points and eight rebounds -- returning 39 DK points, one of his best performances of the entire season.

For Monday's single-game slate involving Game 1 of Warriors-Rockets, McClure loves Rockets center Clint Capela at $9,400 on FanDuel and $7,500 on DraftKings.

Capela has scored at least 35 points on FanDuel in seven consecutive games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Monday's slate.

McClure is also loving Rockets guard Chris Paul at $9,000 on FanDuel and $7,600 on DraftKings.

He gets an ideal matchup against a Warriors squad that has struggled to guard him. In his previous meeting against Golden State, Paul nearly had a triple-double, producing over 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. And he has scored at least 35 points on DraftKings in seven of his past nine games, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Monday's NBA playoff game from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.