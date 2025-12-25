The NBA features a loaded five-game slate on Christmas Day as the action tips with Knicks vs. Cavaliers at noon ET and wraps up at 10:30 p.m. ET with Nuggets vs. Timberwolves. LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Davis and Steph Curry are some of the big names available in the NBA DFS player pool. A lengthy injury list across the league, however, should lead to all daily Fantasy players double-checking statuses before tips.

Finding players who can outperform their price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings is key to constructing a winning NBA DFS strategy.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Christmas Day and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Christmas Day, 2025

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg. The Mavs have a lengthy injury list with several key players considered as day-to-day as the holiday slate approaches. Flagg, however, is in good standing from a health standpoint, and is in line to put up big numbers in his NBA Christmas debut. The -260 favorite to win Rookie of the Year, Flagg is averaging 19.2 points 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season. See McClure's other top NBA DFS picks at SportsLine.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes building around Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. Murray is averaging 25.1 points per game this year, around seven points higher than his career average, as he's taken on more of the scoring load in Denver with Michael Porter Jr. in Brooklyn this season. The Nuggets play the Timberwolves in what is projected to be one of the highest-scoring games of the day with an over/under of 238.5. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Christmas Day 2025

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Christmas because of an optimal matchup.

Mike McClure is a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings.