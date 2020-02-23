NBA DFS: CJ McCollum and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 23, 2020

Sunday's NBA DFS player pool is stocked with a number of playmakers who have tantalizing matchups. Denver's Nikola Jokic, who's averaging 20.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season, leads the Nuggets in action against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that will be without both D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns at 6 p.m. ET. Rookie sensation Zion Williamson, who's scored 31 or more points in two of his last three outings, and the New Orleans Pelicans make the cross-country trip to play the depleted Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Are Jokic and Williamson among the top NBA DFS plays on Sunday, or are you better off going in a different direction? Either way, don't make critical NBA DFS roster moves on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings on Sunday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Sunday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday

For Sunday, we can tell you McClure is high on Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum ($7,000 on FanDuel, $8,400 on DraftKings). McCollum went for 27 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 threes, 4-4 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds in Friday's loss to the Pelicans. McCollum has now scored 20 or more points in three straight games and he'll enter Sunday's matchup averaging 21.4 points per game.

McCollum also tied his season-best mark with 10 assists Friday, in no small part because superstar Damian Lillard (groin) remains out of action. McCollum and the Trail Blazers get the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a team that ranks in the bottom half of the NBA in scoring defense. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Sunday and look for a big return against Detroit.

McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Sunday also includes rostering Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside ($9,000 on FanDuel, $9,700 on DraftKings). Whiteside scored 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 FT), grabbed 12 rebounds, swatted six blocks and dealt two assists Friday against the Pelicans. Whiteside now has five straight double-doubles, going for 16.0 points and 15.4 rebounds during that stretch.

Whiteside isn't just being a machine in points and rebounds production, as the veteran big man also had four or more blocks three times during that five-game span. McClure loves Whiteside's baseline-to-baseline output, and recommends him for your Sunday NBA DFS roster.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.