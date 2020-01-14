NBA DFS: Clint Capela and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Jan. 14, 2020

The 2019-20 NBA season continues on Tuesday and Luka Doncic will be back in action as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors in a 10:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Doncic has made the jump from good to great this season and has become a staple of NBA DFS lineups by averaging 29.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. He has 25 double-doubles and 11 triple-doubles this season, including two triple-doubles against the Warriors.

However, affording Doncic and potentially including a teammate of his such as Tim Hardaway Jr. in NBA DFS stacks will require you to find some more affordable value deeper in the NBA DFS player pool on Tuesday night. So before locking any NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy and advice from daily Fantasy pro millionaire Mike McClure.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Tuesday NBA DFS slate. Head to SportsLine now to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Tuesday's NBA DFS player pool. Get pricing and projections for every player at SportsLine:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Rockets center Clint Capela at $7,900 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings. Houston will take on Memphis in a game where the over-under total is up to a whopping 239, and the Houston center has been an absolute machine.

Capela is averaging 14.5 points, 14.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game and has posted 24 double-doubles in 31 starts so far this season. He's posted four 20-20 games this season, including a 22-point, 22-rebound performance against the Hawks last Wednesday. So get Capela into your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday night in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair against the Grizzlies.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Tuesday includes rostering Clipper guard Lou Williams ($6,300 on FanDuel, $7,500 on DraftKings), who has returned at least 5.7x on FanDuel in each of the last six games he's played. At 33, Williams continues to be one of the best scoring guards off the bench, averaging 19.8 points per game this season. He's also been a more willing distributor this season, averaging a career-high 6.3 assists per game.

And in the instances where he's been moved into the starting lineup, he's been an even more effective scorer and passer. Williams is averaging 27.4 points and 7.0 assists per game when he's been a starter and he's expected to be in the starting five on Tuesday as the Clippers take on the Cavaliers.

