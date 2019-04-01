NBA DFS: Damian Lillard and best picks for April 1 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

It's the final full week of the regular season and NBA DFS players are sorting through the nine matchups on the NBA schedule for Monday to find the top matchups and value picks. Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker and Andre Drummond are among the most expensive options on the slate, and Monday's NBA injury report will also play a big role, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) listed as a game-time decision and Joel Embiid expected to sit due to rest. Before locking in any lineups on daily Fantasy basketball sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top NBA DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you navigate Monday's large slate.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Monday's NBA DFS slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Damian Lillard at $10,500 on FanDuel and $10,000 on DraftKings. Accounting for team and player motivation is a big key this time of the season, and Lillard should have plenty of incentive to push hard on Monday.

The Trail Blazers sit at No. 4 in the Western Conference, just a half-a-game behind the Rockets for the No. 3 seed. They also are just two games ahead of the No. 6 seed. Lillard has finished the season strong, averaging 27 points and 8.9 assists over his last 10 outings as he's helped carry the load with Jusuf Nurkic (leg) and C.J. McCollum (knee) sidelined, so he's one of the top NBA DFS picks you can count on for Monday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Monday includes targeting Bulls guard Walt Lemon Jr. ($3,500 on FanDuel, $3,000 on DraftKings), who was called up from the G-League recently and scored 19 points against Toronto on Saturday. That performance led to almost 50 points on FanDuel and a massive ROI. He's still priced at the minimum on both sites, so he carries tournament-winning potential as he's scheduled to start against a porous Knicks defense on Monday.

