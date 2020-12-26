The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Saturday with 10 games on the schedule, and that will create a lot of options for NBA daily Fantasy players on the day after Christmas. DraftKings is running a $500K Saturday Fadeaway, while FanDuel has a $500K Saturday NBA Clutch Shot tournament of its own. It's a loaded NBA DFS player pool for Saturday and figuring out rotations and how many minutes will be available to certain players is always challenging this early in the season.

It looks like No. 3 overall pick LaMelo Ball is going to be worked into Charlotte's rotation gradually, as he played just 16 minutes in the Hornets' opener and went scoreless with three assists, two steals and a rebound. Charlotte has an experienced backcourt with Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier, so it's probably best to avoid Ball in your NBA DFS lineups even though his eventual upside seems high. Before making any Saturday NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the latest NBA DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, Dec. 26 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, Dec. 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Rockets forward Christian Wood at $5,900 on DraftKings and $6,700 on FanDuel. The former UNLV star entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has fought his way through the G-League to earn 10-day contracts. After playing 51 games in his first four season as a professional, he finally earned an opportunity to play regularly last season.

Wood played 62 games for the Pistons and averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and then this offseason he was sent to the Rockets as part of a sign-and-trade deal. Now he'll make his Rockets debut and he is slotted into the starting lineup. He should play a significant role on both sides of the floor, and after averaging 24.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game after the All-Star break, his upside is extraordinarily high.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard ($9,500 on DraftKings, $9,000 on FanDuel). Lillard has been a star in this league for years, but he elevated his game to previous unseen heights in the NBA bubble last year, averaging 37.6 points and 9.6 assists during his eight games in Orlando to help drag the Trail Blazers into the postseason.

For the season, Lillard averaged a career-high 30.0 points and 8.0 assists per game in 2019-20. Last season against the Rockets, Lillard averaged 23.8 points, 9.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds. He should benefit from not having to deal with a bigger, stronger point guard with Russell Westbrook traded and his replacement John Wall out on Saturday because of contact tracing.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, Dec. 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Dec. 26? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.