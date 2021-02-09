The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Tuesday and there are seven games on the NBA schedule all tipping after 7 p.m. ET. That means you'll have 14 teams of players making up the NBA DFS player pool for main-slate action on FanDuel and DraftKings, including stars like Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Bam Adebayo and James Harden. But with all those guys costing a premium, finding value to get into your NBA DFS lineups will be critical to help you manage salary-cap issues.

With James Wiseman (wrist) out, Draymond Green has played at least 35 minutes in three of his last four games and dished out a staggering 40 assists in his last three games. That's helped him return at least 40 points on DraftKings in those three contests, but with his price rising ($6,900 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel), is he still worth rostering on Tuesday night? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Tuesday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups

McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, Feb. 9 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, Feb. 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Tuesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $10,000 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel. Portland's offense continues to run through Lillard even more than usual with CJ McCollum on the shelf with a left foot injury.

Lillard has gotten up at least 20 shots in six of the eight games that he's played since McCollum left the lineup and he's scored at least 29 points in six of those eight games as well. He's also had at least seven assists in his last eight games. That establishes a comfortable floor with massive upside in a matchup against a Magic defense that ranks 25th in DraftKings points allowed to point guards so far this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson at $6,000 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Clarkson has always had a penchant for scoring off the bench, averaging 14.6 points per game as a reserve in his seven-year NBA career.

However, this has been one of his most efficient seasons ever, as he's posting career highs in shooting percentage (46.3), 3-point percentage (38.7) and free-throw percentage (97.2). That's helped Clarkson score 17.5 points per game despite playing just 25.4 minutes per contest this season. He's also averaging a career-high 4.4 rebounds per game, which further increases his value for Tuesday night's action.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, Feb. 9

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Feb. 9?