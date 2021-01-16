The 2020-21 NBA season has already thrown us some pretty big curveballs with several coronavirus outbreaks taking superstars out of the NBA DFS player pool and big names like Russell Westbrook, John Wall, Victor Oladipo, James Harden, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen all being moved in two massive trades. Harden is scheduled to make his debut with the Nets on Saturday and LeVert was supposed to make his for the Pacers. However, their game against the Suns has been postponed because of COVID-19 and his subsequent trade to the Pacers for Oladipo has been hung up so LeVert remains on Houston's roster, at least temporarily.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant could be in the lineup on Saturday after missing more than three weeks with an ankle injury as the Grizzlies take on the 76ers. Should you trust Morant in your NBA DFS lineups for his first game back as he takes on a Philadelphia squad that is finally getting healthy again after being hit hard by the virus last week? Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, Jan. 16 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, Jan. 16

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Sixers guard Ben Simmons at $8,400 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Simmons enters Saturday's game coming off a triple-double in a win over the Heat on Thursday where he had 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

It was Simmons' second triple-double of the season and he also had three steals in that contest. Simmons' defensive contributions have helped raise his scoring baseline for daily Fantasy all season, as Simmons is averaging 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. He has had multiple steals in each of his last four starts and with Joel Embiid (knee) still out, Simmons' usage rates should be through the roof against Memphis.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $9,200 on DraftKings and $9,300 on FanDuel. After struggling with just nine points in the season-opener against the Jazz, Lillard has dropped at least 30 in six of his last 11 starts.

That includes a 40-point, 13-assist outing on Wednesday against the Kings and a 39-point outing against the Timberwolves on Jan. 7. Lillard topped 60 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in both of those games and now he'll take on a Hawks defense that ranks 29th in daily Fantasy points allowed to point guards in a game where the total is a whopping 234.5 at William Hill Sportsbook.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, Jan. 16

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 16? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.