There are 14 NBA teams in action on Sunday, stocking the NBA DFS player pool with plenty of intriguing talent. Among the potential NBA DFS picks taking the court includes Boston's Jaylen Brown, who is coming off a 42-point performance and leads the Celtics against Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET. The NBA's leading scorer, Washington's Bradley Beal at 34.9 points per game, leads the Wizards against LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET.

Are Brown, Sexton, Beal or DeRozan primed to pay dividends as part of your NBA DFS strategy on Sunday? And what other players should you choose for daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy picks for Sunday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, Jan. 24 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, Jan. 24

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $10,000 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. Lillard is third in the NBA this season averaging 28.1 points per game, to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. That includes a 35-point, three-rebound, six-assist effort on Monday against the Spurs.

Lillard is rested after Portland saw a pair of games against Memphis postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Grizzlies. Lillard has been an NBA DFS terror in his past four games, averaging over 53 daily Fantasy basketball points per game on DraftKings. And with the Knicks at home in the Rose Garden on Sunday, a site Lillard goes for 27.5/5.5/6.8 so far this season, McClure expects another big night from Lillard and recommends him in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan at $7,600 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. DeRozan is above all his career markers so far in 2020-21, scoring 20.9 points, grabbing 5.5 rebounds and dishing 6.7 assists per game. That includes a 29-point, six-rebound, six-assist effort Friday against the Mavericks.

The 31-year-old DeRozan has been a force all season in San Antonio, scoring 20-plus points in eight of 14 games to begin the 2020-21 campaign. And having gone for over 47 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in two of his last three games, DeRozan is the kind of consistent NBA DFS force McClure loves. DeRozan and the Spurs get the Wizards on Sunday, a team that allows an NBA-worst 121.3 points per game.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, Jan. 24

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 24? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.