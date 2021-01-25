Two-thirds of the NBA is set to take the floor Monday, and the resulting 20-team NBA DFS player pool is bursting with fantastic talent across the investment spectrum. Among the potential NBA DFS picks to consider is Dallas' Luka Doncic, who leads the Mavericks against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET. Also in action is New Orleans' Zion Williamson, who leads the Pelicans against DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs at 9 p.m. ET.

Are Doncic, Jokic, Williamson or DeRozan ready to deliver big dividends as part of your NBA DFS strategy on Monday? And what other players should you choose for daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Jan. 25

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $10,300 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. Lillard is third in the NBA scoring 28.9 points per game, along with pulling down 4.7 rebounds and dealing 6.8 assists per outing. Lillard went off for 39 points, five rebounds and eight assists Sunday against the Knicks.

With CJ McCollum (foot) out for at least three weeks, Lillard will have to drive much of the Blazers' offense himself. That means more nights like his 60-point NBA DFS outburst Sunday on DraftKings against New York. Averaging over 56 daily Fantasy basketball points per game in his last three starts, Lillard gets the Thunder at home Monday in another juicy matchup.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Heat guard Goran Dragic at $6,200 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel. Dragic is scoring 15.5 points, grabbing 2.6 rebounds and dishing 5.3 assists per game in 13 appearances this season. That includes a 19-point, one-rebound, seven-assist night Saturday against Brooklyn.

The 13-year veteran is enjoying one of his better campaigns in recent history, and is over his career marks in both scoring and assists in 2020-21. Dragic has been solid for NBA DFS owners, too, averaging over 29 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in the past five games. Dragic's value is high Monday, as he will start in the place of Tyler Herro (neck) against a Nets team that ranks 27th in the NBA by allowing 116.8 points per game.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, Jan. 25

