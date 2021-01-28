Although Thursday's NBA schedule features just four games, there is still plenty of top-tier NBA DFS talent available. Among the superstars to consider for your NBA DFS picks are Anthony Davis and LeBron James, who lead the Los Angeles Lakers against Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET. Another star to consider is Stephen Curry, who leads the Golden State Warriors against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. ET.

Do you anchor your NBA DFS lineups Thursday around Davis, James, Grant, Curry or Paul? And if you invest heavily in a superstar that carries a big price tag, how do you determine what lower-budget talent to utilize in daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy lineups for Thursday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, Jan. 28 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, Jan. 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $10,600 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. Lillard is third in the NBA scoring 28.7 points per game, and is adding 4.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists. That includes a 26-point, six-rebound, 10-assist effort Monday against the Thunder.

Lillard continues to shine without backcourt mate CJ McCollum (foot), racking up 34 points per game in his last four outings. Lillard's Monday stat line earned 50 NBA DFS points on DraftKings, and he has averaged almost 60 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in the last four games. Lillard and the Trail Blazers get the Rockets on Thursday, a team he torched earlier this season for 32 points, five rebounds and nine assists that was worth over 53 NBA DFS points on DraftKings.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Rocket guard Victor Oladipo at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel. Oladipo is scoring 20.5 points, grabbing 5.2 rebounds and dishing 4.4 assists in 13 appearances this season. Oladipo is coming off a 20-point, five-rebound night Tuesday against the Wizards.

Oladipo has scored at least 20 points in three of his first four games since being traded from Indianapolis to Houston as part of the James Harden deal. Oladipo is averaging 21.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game as a Rocket -- delivering over 37 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in the process. Oladipo and Houston take on Portland on Thursday, a team that is 26th in the NBA by allowing 116.3 points per game.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Jan. 28

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 28? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.