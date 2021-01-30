The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Saturday with eight games on the schedule and all of them tip off at 8 p.m. ET or later, meaning it will be a deep NBA DFS player pool for Saturday's main slate. Rockets center Christian Wood returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing time with an ankle injury and immediately returned to form with 22 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Portland. Wood has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA and is averaging 23.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game.

That's made him worth nightly consideration for NBA DFS lineups, but with his price continuing to rise, affording Wood means you'll also have to find cheaper options with upside. So who can produce for you while also providing the cap flexibility to play stars like Wood, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James or Luka Doncic on Saturday night? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Saturday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, Jan. 30 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, Jan. 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard at $10,600 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. With CJ McCollum out at least four weeks with a fracture in his left foot, Lillard has taken on an even larger scoring load, making him a threat for 50 on any given night without another star to share shots with.

Lillard has scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games and has also averaged 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game during that span. He's put up at least 44 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in each of those last five games and he's got a juicy matchup on Saturday against a Bulls squad that ranks 28th in the NBA in points allowed per game (118.2).

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman at $3,500 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. The former Michigan State big man has carved out a role for himself during his rookie season by doing a little bit of everything for the Grizzlies.

He's averaging 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game so far and has taken on a more substantial role of late. Tillman has reached double-figures in scoring in his last three games and returned at least 25 points on FanDuel and DraftKings in each of those contests. With Jonas Valančiūnas out (coronavirus protocols), Tillman has averaged over 28 minutes of playing time in his last two contests and should be due for plenty of minutes again on Saturday night.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, Jan. 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 30? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.