NBA DFS: Damian Lillard and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Dec. 30, 2019

Monday's NBA DFS player pool is stocked with talent. The defending NBA Most Valuable Player is back in action, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls, though the Greek Freak has missed two games with back soreness and is questionable in Chicago. If Antetokounmpo can't go, keep an eye on Brook Lopez, who went for 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks against the Bulls last month, when making your NBA DFS picks.

Also on Monday, Andre Drummond (NBA-best 16.0 rebounds per game) and the ice-cold Detroit Pistons travel to play Donovan Mitchell and the red-hot Utah Jazz. Don't finalize your NBA DFS strategy on your own. Before locking in your daily Fantasy basketball picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you need to check out the optimal NBA DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night.

Now, he's turned his attention to the Monday NBA DFS slate. Here are five of the most expensive players in Monday's NBA DFS player pool:

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,300 on FanDuel, $11,200 on DraftKings)



Trae Young ($10,300 on FanDuel, $10,400 on DraftKings)



Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,200 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings)



Andre Drummond ($9,600 on FanDuel, $9,300 on DraftKings)



Bradley Beal ($9,400 on FanDuel, $9,200 on DraftKings)



McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday

For Monday, we can tell you McClure is high on Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard ($8,900 on FanDuel, $8,500 on DraftKings). Lillard shined on Saturday against the Lakers, scoring 31 points, dishing nine assists, and grabbing two rebounds in 39 minutes. Lillard has scored at least 25 points in six of the Trail Blazers' last seven games and continues to be Portland's main offensive weapon. Lillard and the Blazers get the struggling Suns at home on Monday, a team ranked 26th defending his position.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler ($8,700 on FanDuel, $7,800 on DraftKings). Butler delivered a complete game on Saturday against the 76ers, going for 25 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 42 minutes of an overtime victory. Butler's multi-faceted production against Philadelphia mirrors his overall game, as he is averaging 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists this season. Butler and the Heat travel to play the Wizards, who are dead last in the NBA defending his position.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Monday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.