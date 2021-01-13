Although Wednesday's NBA schedule has had multiple games postponed due to COVID-19 availability concerns, the NBA DFS player pool is still stocked with a plethora of playmakers. Among the more popular NBA DFS picks in action on Wednesday is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is scoring 24.2 points and dishing 7.5 assists per game heading into tonight's road game against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET. Also in action will be Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the Milwaukee Bucks against Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET.

Is it wise to include James, Gilgeous-Alexander, Antetokounmpo or Grant as part of your NBA DFS strategy on Wednesday? And who are some of the less expensive NBA DFS picks that need to be on your radar? Before finalizing any NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, Jan. 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Kings guard De'Aaron Fox at $7,400 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel. Fox is posting 18.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for Sacramento so far this season. That includes a 21-point, five-rebound, nine-assist night on Monday against Indiana.

Fox had been slowed slightly by a hamstring tweak that limited his minutes to 25 per game last week, but he showed no ill effects in going 38 minutes on Monday night. The fourth-year pro from Kentucky has been a workhorse in Sacramento, starting 202 of 216 career games, and his 43-plus daily Fantasy basketball points Monday on DraftKings are proof that he is a valuable NBA DFS asset.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes Nets forward Kevin Durant at $9,400 on DraftKings and $10,100 on FanDuel. Durant is among the league leaders in scoring at 29.9 points per game, and is also averaging 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. The superstar piled up his third straight double-double on Tuesday by torching the Nuggets for 34 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists.

Any lingering effects of the Achilles injury that kept Durant out of the entire 2019-20 NBA season are long gone, averaging 34.8 minutes per game in eight appearances so far in 2020-21. Durant's play this season has been stellar for NBA DFS players, too, as he is averaging over 51 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings when he is on the floor. The Nets head across the East River to play the Knicks on Monday, and without Kyrie Irving (personal) available, McClure expects Durant to come up huge again.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, Jan. 13

