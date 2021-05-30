The 2021 NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday with four intriguing first-round matchups and a stellar field of potential NBA DFS picks. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks aim to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. ET. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET in a pivotal Game 4 matchup. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets look to bounce-back against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET, while Luka Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9:30 p.m. ET.

With the loaded NBA DFS player pool, choosing players means exploiting matchups and understanding the latest NBA trends. Does that mean rostering Young, James, Durant or Doncic in tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Sunday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

And on Saturday, McClure included Heat center Bam Adebayo as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Adebayo went off for 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to produce 47 points on DraftKings and over 44 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Sunday, May 30 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Suns center Deandre Ayton at $6,700 on DraftKings and $7,700 FanDuel. Ayton played well in the regular season, scoring 14.4 points and grabbing 10.5 rebonds per outing. He went off for 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds on Thursday against the Lakers.

Ayton was a solid component to the Suns' offense during the season, but has found an extra scoring gear in the playoffs. Ayton has delivered 21.7 points in three games against Los Angeles, and has also grabbed 12.3 rebounds per game -- delivering three straight double-doubles. It is that kind of output McClure loves to see, and he recommends Ayton on Sunday in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Sunday includes rostering Celtics guard Marcus Smart at $6,300 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. Smart averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists during the regular season. Smart went off for 23 points, three rebounds and six assists in Friday's victory over the Nets.

Smart is delivering 6.6 more points per game so far this postseason, and looks to do the same as Boston aims to even its series against Brooklyn on Sunday. In three regular-season games against the Nets, Smart went for 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per outing. Smart's 19.7-point postseason average this year is 8.5 points per game over his postseason career numbers.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, May 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.