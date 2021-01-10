There are 16 NBA teams in action on Sunday, and the NBA DFS player pool is brimming with quality talent. Among the top potential NBA DFS picks in action is Denver's Nikola Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double as he leads the Nuggets against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. ET. But perhaps the highlight of the NBA DFS slates sees LeBron James and the defending world champion Los Angeles Lakers face James Harden and the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. ET.

Should Jokic, Randle, James or Harden be wise facets of your NBA DFS strategy on Sunday? And what other players should you be considering for daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, Jan. 10

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Spurs guard Dejounte Murray at $6,800 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel. Murray is averaging 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season. He's coming off a sensational showing against the Timberwolves on Saturday, recording 22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal.

Murray has bounced back after a slow start averaging 20.3 points, nine rebounds, and just under four assists in 36.6 minutes per game in his last three starts. Murray has scored at least 32 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in his last three games, and gets the Timberwolves again on Sunday. Minnesota is giving up 122.2 points per game this season, which ranks 29th in the NBA. Murray is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Timberwolves.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at $8,000 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 19.8 points, grabbing 5.3 rebounds and dishing 6.8 assists through eight games this season. Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against the Knicks on Friday.

Gilgeous-Alexander's first double-double of the season on Friday only continues his upward trend, as he scored more points than the previous game in each of his last four outings. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored over 50 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in each of his last two games and has a great chance to erupt again on Sunday against the Nets, who could be without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. McClure loves that mismatch Sunday, and recommends Gilgeous-Alexander in all NBA DFS formats.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, Jan. 10

