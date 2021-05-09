Sunday's NBA DFS slate promises plenty of excitement for NBA DFS players, with four games featuring a total of 219 or higher. With high-scoring matchups likely translating to huge offensive outputs, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your NBA DFS lineups. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky NBA DFS picks like Mavericks guard Luka Doncic or Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

With FanDuel hosting a $300K Sunday NBA Shot and DraftKings running a $300K Shootaround that awards $100K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups.

On Saturday, Gary Trent Jr. was one of the top picks. The result: Trent recorded 18 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal to return nearly 30 points on DraftKings.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, May 9

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Kings center Richaun Holmes at $6,800 on DraftKings and $6,400 on FanDuel. Holmes is coming off a strong showing against the Spurs, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. For the season, Holmes is averaging 14.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Holmes gets an ideal matchup on Sunday against a Thunder squad that has struggled on the defensive end of the floor all season. In fact, Oklahoma City is giving up 115.5 points per game this season, the 26th worst mark in the NBA. Holmes is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against the Thunder.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes stacking him with Kings guard Delon Wright at $7,700 on DraftKings and $8,100 on FanDuel. Wright enters Sunday's matchup averaging 16.8 points, seven assists, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game in the month of May.

NBA DFS owners who have rostered Wright have also seen some big rewards recently, including 55 or more points on DraftKings in two of his last three outings. Wright leads the Kings against the Thunder on Sunday night, a team he torched for 13 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and four steals earlier this month. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS picks on Sunday.

