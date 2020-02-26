NBA DFS: DeMar DeRozan and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 26, 2020

It's James Harden's world, and the rest of the NBA is just paying rent. The prolific Rockets superstar heads Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool that is stocked with a plethora of playmakers. Harden leads the NBA in scoring at 35.1 points per game and looks to improve on that average when Houston welcomes rookie Ja Morant and the surging Memphis Grizzlies to town at 8 p.m. ET.

Is Harden worth his high NBA DFS price tag on Wednesday, or are you better off going in a different direction? Either way, don't make critical NBA DFS roster moves on your own. Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine NBA daily fantasy expert Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top daily Fantasy basketball picks and optimal lineups can help you make the most of Wednesday's action.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on San Antonio Spurs small forward DeMar DeRozan ($6,900 on FanDuel, $7,000 on DraftKings). DeRozan has drastically improved his shooting this season, making a career-best 53.0 percent of his attempts. DeRozan enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 22.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. DeRozan and the Spurs get the Mavericks on Wednesday, a team he has torched for 28.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in two games so far this season. McClure loves DeRozan's upside Wednesday, and recommends him in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Luka Doncic ($10,000 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings). Doncic went for 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 threes, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in just 25 minutes Monday against the Timberwolves. He filled the stat sheet despite playing his lowest minutes in almost a month, and seven minutes under his 32.7 minutes-per-game average this season.

Doncic's sophomore season has been MVP-worthy, as he is scoring 28.8 points, grabbing 9.5 rebounds and dishing 6.0 assists per game. Doncic and the Mavericks play the Spurs on Wednesday, a team that's giving up 114.6 points per game this season, which ranks 22nd in the NBA. In his first meeting against San Antonio this season, Doncic exploded for 42 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Wednesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.