NBA DFS: DeMar DeRozan and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 8, 2020
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
The NBA DFS player pool is stocked with several interesting options Sunday, with James Harden, Bradley Beal, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum among the players available to build your NBA DFS roster around. Harden leads the NBA in scoring this season, averaging 34.5 points per game. However, Harden and the Rockets square off with the Magic on Sunday, a team that's giving up just 107.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
Is Harden an NBA DFS pick you can trust on Sunday? Or are you better off looking elsewhere to build your NBA DFS roster? Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. His optimal NBA DFS advice and strategy can help give you a huge edge on Sunday.
McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.
McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.
Now, he's turned his attention to Sunday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Sunday's NBA DFS player pool:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,100 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings)
- James Harden ($11,000 on FanDuel, $11,300 on DraftKings)
- LeBron James ($10,800 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings)
- Russell Westbrook ($10,700 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings)
- Luka Doncic ($10,500 on FanDuel, $10,800 on DraftKings)
McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday
For Sunday, McClure is high on Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe ($6,000 on FanDuel, $5,400 on DraftKings). Bledsoe finished with 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists in Milwaukee's loss to the Lakers on Friday. Bledsoe is giving the Bucks 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season.
A major part of Bledsoe's value Sunday against the Suns lies in the availability of superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak is doubtful with a knee injury, which means Bledsoe and the rest of the Bucks will be relied upon to replace Antetokounmpo's 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Bledsoe is especially valuable, too, as Phoenix is ranked 24th against his position this season.
McClure's Sunday NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering San Antonio Spurs small forward DeMar DeRozan ($7,800 on FanDuel, $7,300 on DraftKings). DeRozan went for 24 points, five rebounds and nine assists against Brooklyn on Friday. Before that, he dropped 12 points and 10 assists on Tuesday, posting his fifth double-double in 58 games.
DeRozan is shooting a career-best 53.1 percent from the floor this season, and is going for 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 2019-20. Now, DeRozan will look to take advantage of a mouthwatering matchup on Sunday. DeRozan and the Spurs battle the Cavaliers on Sunday, a team that ranks 23rd in scoring defense. Lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return against Cleveland.
How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Sunday
McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Irving 'soured' on Atkinson, per report
Atkinson also wasn't particularly eager about coaching Kyrie and Kevin Durant moving forward
-
Bulls vs. Nets odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bulls vs. Nets game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers vs. Clippers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Lakers vs. Clippers game 10,000 times.
-
Harden posts dubious 'quadruple-double'
This is the right way to be a homer broadcaster
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Lakers
The Clippers can clinch the season series with a win
-
Report: NBA issues new coronavirus memo
The NBA is bracing for the spread of coronavirus
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles