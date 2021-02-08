With 16 teams in action in Monday's prime-time NBA DFS slates, there is plenty of All-Star caliber talent taking the court. Among the potential NBA DFS picks to consider Monday is Washington's Bradley Beal, who leads the Wizards against Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET. And Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Should Beal, LaVine, Antetokounmpo or Jokic be your top NBA DFS picks for Monday? And what other players should you consider in for NBA DFS lineups for daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any NBA DFS Fantasy picks for Monday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Monday, Feb. 8 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Feb. 8

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Bulls guard Denzel Valentine at $4,800 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Valentine is scoring 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and dishing 1.8 assists per game this season. That includes a 20-point, three-rebound, four-assist effort Saturday against Orlando.

Valentine earned his first start of the season Saturday, logging a season-high 37 minutes and earning over 33 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings. Both Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) and Otto Porter Jr. (back) are not expected to play Monday against the Wizards, which means Valentine is likely to be back in the starting rotation again. McClure expects big things Monday out of Valentine, and recommends him in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins at $7,100 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel. Cousins is scoring 8.8 points, grabbing 7.3 rebounds and dishing 2.5 assists per game this season. Cousins delivered a double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Saturday against the Spurs.

Cousins earned his fifth start of the season with Christian Wood (ankle) out, and found his ability to shine. Cousins is averaging 14.6 points and 13.6 rebounds in his starting chances this season, and is delivering an average of over 43 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in those opportunities. Cousins and the Wood-less Rockets get the Hornets on Monday, a team that ranks in the bottom half of the league defending his position.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, Feb. 8

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Feb. 8? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.