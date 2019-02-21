NBA DFS: DeMarcus Cousins and top picks for Feb. 21 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA season continues on Thursday after a week off for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte. There are six games scheduled for Thursday night with the action tipping off at 7 p.m. ET and there will be millions of dollars on the line in NBA DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. LeBron James and James Harden will be squaring off as the Lakers host the Rockets in late action at 10:30 p.m. ET, and they'll be two of the most expensive players available for NBA DFS lineups on Thursday. But before you make any NBA DFS picks of your own, be sure to check out the optimal lineups and advice from DFS pro millionaire Mike McClure first.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Thursday's NBA DFS slate, McClure is banking on Cavaliers forward Kevin Love at $5,700 on FanDuel and $6,900 on DraftKings. Love has been worked back into the lineup after missing the first part of the season, and with a week break to get back closer to full strength, he's in a great spot to return value on Thursday.

Part of his NBA DFS strategy includes targeting Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins at $7,600 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings. Cousins has a month to adjust to his role within the Warriors lineup since returning to action from an injury on Jan. 18. In the 11 games he's played, he's averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game and has provided at least a 4x return on FanDuel in 10 of 11 contests.

And Cousins has a solid matchup against one of his former teams on Thursday night. The Kings have allowed the 25th-most Fantasy points to the position and there's potential for Cousins to provide a big return after having nine days rest leading into Thursday's game.

McClure is also targeting a player who is perfect for this style of game and is set to explode for huge numbers. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.