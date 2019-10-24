NBA DFS: Derrick Rose and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Thursday, Oct. 24

It's Superstar Thursday, and three games offer plenty of talent for NBA DFS players to choose from. The Houston Rockets roll out the tandem of mega-stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the latter making his Houston debut, against defending NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. There's also Pistons vs. Hawks, which features Andre Drummond and 2018 All-Rookie first-teamer Trae Young. And the nightcap features the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors, with Steph Curry and Draymond Green, against NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. Deciding on your NBA DFS strategy for Thursday means knowing which top players to build lineups around. Before finalizing your own NBA DFS picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his optimal NBA DFS lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings can help you make all the right calls.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

For Thursday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Detroit Pistons power forward Markieff Morris ($4,200 on FanDuel, $5,000 on DraftKings). The nine-year veteran has averaged 11.6 points per game for four different teams in his career, and gets a Hawks squad on Thursday that allowed an NBA-high 119.4 points per game in 2018-19. Morris started the Pistons' season-opener Wednesday night against the Pacers, recording eight points, four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes.

Morris will be matched up Thursday against third-year PF John Collins, and should get closer to 30 minutes as a replacement for Blake Griffin (hamstring/knee). Morris could go for game-changing numbers Thursday as he takes on a Hawks defense that finished 26th in defensive rating in 2018-19.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Thursday also includes rostering Pistons point guard Derrick Rose as a value pick at $5,500 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. Knee injuries have derailed the career of the 2008 No. 1 overall pick, but he had somewhat of a resurgence last year, averaging 18 points and 4.3 assists for the Timberwolves.

He signed with Detroit over the offseason and was impressive in his debut against the Pacers on Wednesday, recording 18 points and nine assists in 27 minutes. And with Reggie Jackson battling a back injury, Rose is a strong bet to see significant minutes on Thursday.

