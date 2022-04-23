The 2022 NBA playoffs have already produced some thrilling basketball, but perhaps no game saw a larger momentum swing than Game 3 between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves. Minnesota held a 25-point lead late in the third quarter, but a triple-double from Ja Morant helped lead a Memphis comeback that gave them a 2-1 series lead. Morant has produced at least 48 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings in all three games of the series so far and is sure to be a popular option in the NBA DFS player pool.

But given that he shot 5-for-18 from the floor and committed seven turnovers to help put Memphis in the hole in the first place, would he be a wise addition to your NBA DFS lineups? Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have seemed baffled at times by Boston's incredible defense, but those are two of the most dynamic offensive players of our generation and could go off at any time, so they might be worthy of consideration. Before finalizing your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Friday, McClure listed Suns center Deandre Ayton in his NBA DFS player pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Ayton had 28 points, 17 rebounds, three steals, a block and an assist in a Suns win. His performance returned 60.25 points on DraftKings and 60.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, April 23, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 23

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Raptors guard Fred VanVleet at $7,900 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. The former Wichita State star went undrafted out of college, but he earned a role with the Raptors in 2016-17 and has gradually developed into a star, making his first All-Star appearance this season as he averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 assists per game.

With the Raptors contending pretty regularly throughout his time with the organization, VanVleet already has 58 games of playoff experience. So far against the 76ers, he has struggled a bit to find his shooting stroke, as he's 17-for-48 from the floor and 9-for-33 from the 3-point line. However, he's been able to buoy his productivity as a facilitator and at the defensive end with 22 assists, seven steals and four blocks. If he can find his shot again, he'll be a candidate to put up big number on Saturday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $6,000 on FanDuel. The final pick of the first round in the 2020 NBA Draft exceeded expectations by making the NBA All-Rookie team in his first year and was a massive catalyst in Memphis winning 56 games this year as he took a huge step towards stardom in 2021-22.

Bane has quickly established himself as one of the best shooters in the NBA, hitting 43.6 percent of his shots from the 3-point line to rank sixth in the league. But he's also a capable finisher around the rim, as he averaged 18.2 points per game to finish third on the team. Against the Timberwolves, Bane has even further elevated his game as he is averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game for the series.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, April 23

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.