NBA DFS: Devin Booker and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Feb. 28, 2020

With 20 NBA teams taking the floor Friday, the NBA DFS player pool is stocked with a lot of first-year superstar talent. Ja Morant (17.5 points, 6.8 assists per game) leads the Memphis Grizzlies against Buddy Hield (20.1 ppg) and the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET. Fellow rookie standout Zion Williamson (23.3 ppg, 7.1 rpg) and the New Orleans Pelicans take on Collin Sexton (19.9 ppg) and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET.

Are Morant or Williamson wise choices Friday? Or are you better off looking elsewhere to build your roster around? Before locking in your NBA DFS picks for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Friday, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS lineups, strategy and advice from daily Fantasy pro Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Friday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, McClure likes Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker ($7,500 on FanDuel, $7,800 on DraftKings). Booker went for 14 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 threes, 3-3 FT) and 10 assists Wednesday against the Clippers. While Booker didn't get to 15 points for the third time this month, he still filled his stat sheet by going 3.5 dimes over his per-game assist average this season.

Booker has dealt eight or more assists in four of his last five games, has delivered 10 dimes in back-to-back games, and is averaging 6.8 assists per game in 11 February contests. Booker and the Suns get the Pistons on Friday, a team he torched for 22 points, four rebounds and seven assists earlier this season.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Friday includes rostering Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400 on FanDuel, $11,600 on DraftKings). The defending NBA MVP is making a strong run at winning that again, averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the 50-8 Bucks. The Greek Freak went for 19 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks Tuesday against the Raptors.

Seeing Oklahoma City across the court from him Friday should be good news for Antetokounmpo, as he went off for 35 points, 16 rebounds and three assists against the Thunder earlier this season. While back soreness has him on the injury report, Antetokounmpo is expecting to play Friday barring a late setback, making him a must-roster for Friday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Friday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.